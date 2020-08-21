UGC NET, IGNOU Phd 2020 Exam Dates Announced

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the dates for the eligibility tests of DUET, ICAR UG and PG AIEEA, IGNOU Phd, Open MAT, UGC NET and AIAPGET. These tests are now scheduled to be held in September. The decision has been taken “keeping in view the academic interests of a large number of students”.

“Keeping in view the academic interest of a large number of eligible students, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has agreed to the proposal of the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) for conducting the examination in September,” read an NTA notice issued on August 20.

NTA conducts these eligibility tests to shortlist candidates for admissions to various programmes.

NTA Eligibility Test Dates

Examination New exam dates Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) September 6 to 11, 2020 Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR-UG) September 7 - 8, 2020 Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) OPENMAT (MBA) September 15, 2020 UGC-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET, June session) September 16 to 18, 2020September 21 to 25, 2020 All India AYUSH Postgraduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) September 28, 2020 Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) Ph.D. October 4, 2020 Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR-PG) To be announced





NTA further informed that important dates for the examinations, including availability of admit cards indicating the roll numbers, exam centres, dates and time of the eligibility test will be updated on the official website -- nta.nic.in -- 15 days prior to the tests.

Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) entrance examination is held for admission to undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD courses in Agricultural Universities of the country.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University PhD and OPENMAT (IGNOU OPENMAT) 2020 is held for admission to PhD and management programmes.

The University Grants Commission's National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2020 is for selecting assistant professor and junior research fellows.

The All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2020 is held for admission to postgraduate courses in Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy. AIAPGET is conducted once every year in a computer-based mode.