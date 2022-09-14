NTA Reopens CUET UG 2022 Application Form Correction Window

Image credit: shutterstock.com Apply till September 15 at cuet.samarth.ac.in

The National Testing Agency has re-opened the CUET UG 2022 application form correction window to edit student particulars. The candidates can make changes on the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in. till September 15, 10 am. NTA in its statement mentioned that the candidates have been approached requesting to allow them for correction in the particulars filled during online Application Form of CUET (UG) – 2022. The candidates can make changes in- candidate's name, mother's name or father's name, date of birth, gender, category, PwBD, choice of universities. CUET UG 2022 Result Live

"Please note that final correction shall be applicable only after payment of an additional fee if required. In case of change in Category, or PwBD, if there is an impact on the fee amount then the Candidate will be charged an excess fee as applicable. Excess payment made will not be refunded, if any," NTA notification mentioned. ALSO READ | CUET UG 2022 Result Soon; Check Marking Scheme

The candidates should also regularly visit NTA website- nta.ac.in, cuet.samarth.ac.in for the latest updates. "For further clarifications related to CUET (UG) – 2022, candidates can write at NTA at cuetug@nta.ac.in," it read.

Meanwhile, the CUET UG 2022 result and final answer key will be released by September 15. The candidates can download CUET UG 2022 answer key and scorecard on the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in. CUET UG 2022 was concluded on August 30.