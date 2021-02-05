NTA Reopens CMAT Application Fee Payment Window

The National Testing Agency (NTA) reopened the fee payment window for Common Management Aptitude Test (CMAT) on the official website cmat.nta.nic.in. The candidates can pay the CMAT application fees till February 6 (11:50 am). Only the registered candidates can pay the application fee. These candidates will have to login using their credentials. The CMAT entrance exam will be conducted in a computer-based mode on February 22 and 27. Earlier, NTA had opened the CMAT correction window on February 1 and 2.CMAT is conducted for admissions into MBA programmes offered by the participating institutes.

Steps to pay CMAT 2021 Application Fee

Visit the official website of CMAT

Login using the registered id and password

The application form page of the candidate will be displayed on the screen

Click on the pay fees option

Choose the mode of payment of CMAT application form fees

Pay the required amount

A confirmation slip will be displayed on the screen, download and take a print out of the same

CMAT 2021 paper pattern

CMAT is a three-hour long Computer-Based Test (CBT) divided into four sections-- Quantitative Techniques, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension and General Awareness. The CMAT paper has a total of 180 questions with four questions in each section. Every correct answer is scored for four marks and every wrong answer will cost one mark.

The CMAT score is approved by AICTE-affiliated institutes and colleges offering MBA courses. Each participating institute releases its own CMAT merit list for the qualifying candidates. They may also conduct additional rounds for CMAT-qualifying candidates including group discussion and personal interview.