NTA Reopens CMAT Application Fee Payment Window

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the fee payment window for Common Management Aptitude Test (CMAT) on the official website cmat.nta.nic.in.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Feb 5, 2021 5:58 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

CMAT 2021: NTA To Close Registration Window Today
CMAT 2021 Registration Window To Close Tomorrow
CMAT 2021: NTA Extends Registration Deadline Till January 30
CMAT 2021: Here Are The New Changes By NTA Candidates Should Know
CMAT 2021 Application Form Released At Cmat.nta.nic, Exams on February 22, 27
NTA To Announce CMAT 2020, GPAT 2020 Result Soon
NTA Reopens CMAT Application Fee Payment Window
NTA Reopens CMAT Application Fee Payment Window
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) reopened the fee payment window for Common Management Aptitude Test (CMAT) on the official website cmat.nta.nic.in. The candidates can pay the CMAT application fees till February 6 (11:50 am). Only the registered candidates can pay the application fee. These candidates will have to login using their credentials. The CMAT entrance exam will be conducted in a computer-based mode on February 22 and 27. Earlier, NTA had opened the CMAT correction window on February 1 and 2.CMAT is conducted for admissions into MBA programmes offered by the participating institutes.

Steps to pay CMAT 2021 Application Fee

  • Visit the official website of CMAT

  • Login using the registered id and password

  • The application form page of the candidate will be displayed on the screen

  • Click on the pay fees option

  • Choose the mode of payment of CMAT application form fees

  • Pay the required amount

  • A confirmation slip will be displayed on the screen, download and take a print out of the same

CMAT 2021 paper pattern

CMAT is a three-hour long Computer-Based Test (CBT) divided into four sections-- Quantitative Techniques, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension and General Awareness. The CMAT paper has a total of 180 questions with four questions in each section. Every correct answer is scored for four marks and every wrong answer will cost one mark.

The CMAT score is approved by AICTE-affiliated institutes and colleges offering MBA courses. Each participating institute releases its own CMAT merit list for the qualifying candidates. They may also conduct additional rounds for CMAT-qualifying candidates including group discussion and personal interview.

Click here for more Education News
CMAT Online Registration AICTE CMAT CMAT Registration
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Education Ministry To Rename 1,063 Residential Schools, Hostels After Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose
Education Ministry To Rename 1,063 Residential Schools, Hostels After Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose
First ASEAN-India Hackathon 2021 Concludes
First ASEAN-India Hackathon 2021 Concludes
Live Updates: Delhi Schools Reopening Today For Classes 9, 11
Live | Live Updates: Delhi Schools Reopening Today For Classes 9, 11
Manish Sisodia Interacts With Students After Delhi Schools Reopen For Classes 9, 11
Manish Sisodia Interacts With Students After Delhi Schools Reopen For Classes 9, 11
Steps Taken Against Misleading Ads By EdTech Companies: Education Minister In Parliament
Steps Taken Against Misleading Ads By EdTech Companies: Education Minister In Parliament
.......................... Advertisement ..........................