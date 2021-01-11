AISSEE 2021: NTA Releases Sainik School Admit Card 2021 At Aissee.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the AISSEE 2021 admit card for Class 6 and 9 on January 10, 2021, in an online mode. The Sainik school hall ticket is now available on the official website- aissee.nta.nic.in. In order to download the admit card, students will need their application form number and password. The AISSEE exam is scheduled to be held on February 7, 2021.

Sainik school 2021 admit card mentions details such as- candidate's name, roll number, exam centre, date, and venue etc. all All the applicants should carry the Sainik school admit card to the examination center as the students who fail to produce the NTA AISSEE hall ticket 2021 will not be allowed to appear in the examination.

Steps to download Sainik School admit card 2021

All the candidates can download their admit card by following the below-mentioned steps:

Visit the official website: aissee.nta.nic.in or sainikschooladmission.in.

On the homepage, click on the 'AISSEE Admit Card 2020-21' link

A login window will open in the new tab.

Enter the application form number and password

Click on the "Submit" tab

Download the Sainik School admit card 2021 and take its print out for future use.

After downloading the AISSEE admit card 2021, students must ensure that all the printed information is correct and valid. In case of any discrepancies, contact the officials immediately.