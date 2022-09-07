NTA Releases NEET UG 2022 Final Answer Key

Image credit: shutterstock.com Download NEET UG 2022 final answer key at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) today, September 7 released the final answer key for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022) exam. The candidates who have appeared in the NEET UG 2022 exam can check and download the final answer key on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in. NEET Result 2022 Live

The NEET UG 202 result will be prepared on the basis of final answer key. NTA will release the final answer key after reviewing the challenges made on the provisional answer key.

NEET UG 2022 Final Answer Key: How To Check

Go to the official website- neet.nta.nic.in Alternatively, NEET final answer key PDF can also be accessed through the direct link given above On the homepage, under the public notice, click on the NEET final answer key link A new page will open NEET UG final answer key PDF will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a print out, if needed.

NEET UG 2022 result will also be available on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in. Over 18 lakh students appeared in the NEET UG 2022 exam held on July 17, the NEET UG re-exam 2022 was conducted on September 4.

Along with the NEET result, NEET rank list will also be released. Candidates who qualify for the NEET cut-off will eligible to register for NEET counselling. For details on NEET UG 2022 result, please visit the official website- neet.nta.nic.in.