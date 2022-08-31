NTA Releases NEET UG 2022 Answer Key

Image credit: shutterstock.com Download NEET UG 2022 answer key at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the answer key for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2022) today, August 31 . The candidates can check and download the answer key on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in. Along with the answer key, the candidates will also get the OMR response sheets. NEET UG Answer Key 2022 LIVE

To download NEET UG 2022 answer key, click on the download answer key link on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in. Enter application number and password, a PDF file with NEET UG 2022 answer key will appear on the screen. Download the answer key and take a print out for further reference.

The candidates can raise objections on NEET UG 2022 answer key using application number and password. They need to pay Rs 200 per question. "To facilitate the candidates, a scanned image of the OMR Answer Sheet will also be sent on the registered e-mail address given by the Candidates at the time of submission of the Online Application Form of NEET (UG) – 2022." ALSO READ | NEET UG 2022: List Of Top Medical Colleges In India

"Candidates will be given an opportunity to make an online challenge against the provisional Answer Key by paying a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200/- per answer challenged, within a specified period," NTA notification said.

Direct Link: NEET UG 2022 Answer Key

NTA will release the final answer key and result on September 7 after reviewing the challenges made on the provisional answer key. The medical entrance exam which was held on July 17 recorded 95 per cent attendance. For details on NEET UG 2022 answer key, result, please visit the official website- neet.nta.nic.in.