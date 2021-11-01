NEET final answer key out at neet.nta,nic.in

The National Testing Agency has released the NEET UG 2021 final answer key on the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in. Students who have appeared in the medical entrance examination can check and match their NEET scores through the final answer key. As per the NTA’s marking scheme, four marks are given for every correct answer and one mark is deducted for every wrong answer.

NEET UG Final Answer Key: Direct Link

NEET UG result 2021 is prepared on the basis of the NEET final answer key. NTA prepared the final answer key after acknowledging all challenges done by the students on the NEET provisional answer key.

NEET UG 2021 Final Answer Key: How To Check

Go to the official website-- neet.nta.nic.in Alternatively, NEET final answer key PDF can also be accessed through the direct link given above On the homepage, under the public notice, click on the NEET final answer key link A new page will open NEET UG final answer key PDF will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a print out, if needed

NTA has released NEET 2021 result for more than 16 lakh students today, November 1 on the official website. The result has been released after a prolonged delay and students were asking questions on Twitter from the Education Minister and NTA about the result.