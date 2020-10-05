NTA Releases NEET 2020 OMR Sheet At Ntaneet.ac.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has published the students’ response sheets, or the OMR sheets, at the website -- ntaneet.ac.in. Candidates can match their answers from the OMR sheets with the answer keys for all the subjects of NEET -- Physics, Chemistry and Biology (Botany and Zoology). NTA has also allowed the students to raise objections against the NEET 2020 OMR sheets, in case answers marked by them are not displayed on the OMR sheets. Students who have taken the eligibility test of NEET can download the OMR sheets and tally their answers marked from NEET 2020 answer keys and calculate their probable scores.

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, or NEET, is held for admission to undergraduate courses in medical and allied fields in the country’s institutes including AIIMS and JIPMER. NEET is a pen-and-paper based test. NEET 2020 was held on September 13. More than 14 lakh students appeared for NEET 2020 this year.

How to Download NEET OMR Sheet 2020

STEP 1: Visit the official website of NTA -- nta.nic.in or visit the direct link mentioned

STEP 2: On the Home Page, click ‘NEET 2020 OMR Sheet’ under Latest Announcement

STEP 3: On the next window, insert the login credentials -- application numbers and passwords

STEP 4: Click and access the NEET 2020 OMR Sheet

STEP 5: Download the OMR or the response sheets of NEET 2020 and tally the answers marked from the NEET answer key

NTA has earlier released the NEET 2020 question papers and answer keys with the correct responses to the 180 multiple choice questions asked in all the sections of the NEET 2020 paper including Physics, Chemistry, Botany and Zoology. NEET UG exam held on September 13, 2020.