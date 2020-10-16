NEET Final Answer Key 2020 Released By NTA At Ntaneet.ac.in; Direct Link

Image credit: Shutterstock NTA Releases NEET 2020 Final Answer Key At Ntaneet.ac.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has published the answer keys for all the subjects of NEET -- Physics, Chemistry and Biology (Botany and Zoology). The final answer key of NEET has been published on NTA’s official websites -- nta.nic.in and ntaneet.ac.in.

Students who have written the eligibility test can check the final NEET 2020 official answer key and calculate their probable scores to gauge their chances of selection in their desired medical colleges.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, or NEET, is held for admission to undergraduate courses in medical and allied fields in all medical colleges in the country including including the centrally-run AIIMS and JIPMER. NEET is a pen-and-paper based test. NEET 2020 was held on September 13. More than 14 lakh students appeared for NEET 2020 this year.

How to Download NEET Answer Key 2020

STEP 1: Visit NTA’s official website -- nta.nic.in or visit the direct link mentioned

STEP 2: On the Home Page, click ‘NEET 2020 Answer Key’ under Latest Announcement

STEP 3: On the next window click on the designated ‘Answer Key’ link

STEP 4: Click and access the NEET 2020 final official answer key

STEP 5: Download the final official answer keys of NEET 2020 and tally the marks scored

The final NTA NEET 2020 answer key has listed the correct responses to the 180 multiple choice questions asked in all the sections of the NEET 2020 paper including Physics, Chemistry, Botany and Zoology combined. The final NEET official answer key 2020 includes the question ID and the correct option ID of the NEET UG exam held on September 13, 2020.

NTA had earlier released the provisional NEET answer key for the aspirants. The provisional NEET 2020 official answer key could be challenged by the students. The final NEET 2020 official answer key released today has been prepared taking into consideration the challenges and objections of the provisional answer key.