NCHM JEE 2020 Score Cards Released At Nchmjee.nta.nic.in

The NCHM JEE 2020 score card links are open. Students who took the online test for NCHMCT JEE can access their score cards from nchmjee.nta.nic.in.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 7, 2020 3:34 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NCHMCT JEE score cards. The National Council of Hotel Management and Catering Technology Joint Entrance Examination (NCHMCT JEE) is held for admission to undergraduate courses in hospitality and hotel management programmes. Students taking NCHM JEE held on August 29 can download their score cards from the official website -- nchmjee.nta.nic.in.

Candidates will be shortlisted for admission to the UG programmes on the basis of NCHM JEE cut off marks as determined by NTA. The qualified shortlisted candidates in NCHMCT JEE will be called for counselling and seat allocation.

NCHM JEE 2020 Score Card: Steps To Download

Step 1 - Visit the official website of NCHM JEE -- nchm jee.nta.nic.in

Step 2 - Click on tab ‘NCHM JEE 2020 - NTA Score Card’

Step 3 - On the next window, insert the login details including application numbers, dates of birth and security pin (captcha code)

Step 4- Download and take a print of the NCHM JEE score card

1599472769252

The NTA NCHM JEE score cards will mention details of marks scored in the eligibility test. The online computer-based NCHMCT JEE exam was held for 200 questions. The eligibility test of NCHM JEE comprised questions from Numerical Ability and Analytical Aptitude, Reasoning and Logical Deduction, General Knowledge and Current Affairs, Aptitude for Service Sector and English Language.

NCHM JEE National Testing Agency (NTA) NCHMCT
