NTA Releases JEE Main 2022 Admit Card For Paper Two; How To Download

The National Testing Agency today, July 26 released the admit card for Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and 2B (B. Planning).

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jul 26, 2022 10:32 am IST

NTA Releases JEE Main 2022 Admit Card For Paper Two; How To Download
JEE Main Admit Card 2022

JEE Main 2022 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency today, July 26 released the admit card for Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and 2B (B. Planning). The candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2022
