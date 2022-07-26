NTA Releases JEE Main 2022 Admit Card For Paper Two; How To Download
The National Testing Agency today, July 26 released the admit card for Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and 2B (B. Planning).
JEE Main 2022 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency today, July 26 released the admit card for Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and 2B (B. Planning). The candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.
