NTA Releases JEE Main 2021 BArch, BPlanning Answer Key

Image credit: Shutterstock BArch and BPlanning answer keys released

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer keys of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main BArch and BPlanning paper. The final answer key of the JEE Main BArch and BPlanning paper has been published at its official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main Paper 2 meant for Barch and BPlanning aspirants was held on the second shift of February 23, 2021. Students who have appeared for the test can match their answers with the final JEE Main answer key so as to calculate the probable score.

The final answer key has the correct responses to the questions asked in JEE Main Paper 2 (BArch/BPlanning). It has mention of the question ID and the correct option ID for all the languages.

Steps To Download Final JEE Main Answer Key

Step 1: Visit the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the designated tab, click on the answer key link

Step 3: Download and access the final JEE main answer key

As per data released by NTA, this year, over 6 lakh candidates have appeared in the first session of JEE Main 2021 held between February 23 and February 26. Out of the total 6,61,776 registered candidates, 95 per cent candidates took Paper 1 and 81.2 per cent of the candidates appeared for Paper 2. NTA has already released the JEE Main result for the February session on March 8. A total of six candidates have scored 100 percentile.

Unlike previous years, NTA will conduct the JEE Main in four sessions this year in March, April and May. Students can appear in all the tests, however, the test of Paper 2 will be held only twice, the next is scheduled in May. The best of the scores will be considered while preparing the final merit.