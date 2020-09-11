NTA Releases JEE Main 2020 Final Answer Key

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) administering body NTA has released the final JEE Mains answer keys for the April/September 2020 session. The eligibility tests of JEE Mains were held between September 1 and September 6. The tests held in two shifts everyday have been administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission to several undergraduate engineering institutes across the nation. Students who have taken the eligibility test of JEE Mains can match their answers with the final JEE Main answer key. NTA will declare the JEE Main 2020 results soon.

The final JEE Main answer key has listed the correct responses to the questions asked in JEE Main Paper 1, or BE/BTech, and JEE Main Paper 2, or BArch/BPlanning. The final answer key of JEE Main 2020 mentions the question ID and the correct option ID of all the 12 shifts of JEE Main exams held between September 1 and September 6.

To Download The Final JEE Main Answer Key

Step 1: Visit the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the designated tab, click on the Answer Key Link

Step 3: Download and access the final JEE main answer key

This year, over 6 lakh candidates, has taken the JEE Main 2020. Earlier, on September 8, the NTA had released the provisional JEE Main answer key which could be challenged till September 10.