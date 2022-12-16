NTA Releases IIFT MBA 2023 Admit Card

National Testing Agency has issued the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) – MBA (International Business) admit card 2023.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Dec 16, 2022 9:17 am IST

IIFT Admit Card 2022: The National Testing Agency has issued the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) – MBA (International Business) admit card 2023 today, December 16. The official website-- iift.nta.nic.in is hosting the IIFT MBA admit card. Candidates can access and download the IIFT admit card by logging in through application number, date of birth and security pin.

The IIFT admit card will contain details of candidate's name, roll number, exam time, venue and other details. The IIFT MBA (IB) 2023 examination is scheduled to be held on December 18, 2022 in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The exam will be held in the morning session from 10 am to 12 noon for a duration of two hours (120 minutes). The IIFT MBA question paper will include multiple choice questions (MCQs) divided in four sections- Quantitative Analysis, Reading Comprehension and Verbal Ability, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning and General Awareness.

How To Download IIFT MBA Admit Card 2023?

  1. Go to the official website- nta.iift.nic.in
  2. On the home page, click on the link that reads, 'Admit Card for IIFT (MBA) 2023-25
  3. Enter login credentials like application number and date of birth in the given spaces
  4. Submit details and IIFT MBA admit card 2023 will appear on the screen
  5. Download the hall ticket PDF and take a print out for further reference.

Earlier on December 14, NTA released the IIFT MBA exam city intimation slip to facilitate the students in making travel plans in advance. Candidates are required to report at the examination centre an hour before the commencement of the exam.

IIFT MBA Admit Card
