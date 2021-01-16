  • Home
NTA Releases IIFT MBA 2021 Admit Card; Here’s How To Download

IIFT 2021 will be conducted on January 24 in centre-based online mode between 3 pm and 5 pm. NTA has released the IIFT MBA admit cards at iift.nta.nic.in,

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 16, 2021 1:17 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the IIFT MBA admit card 2021 on the official website -- iift.nta.nic.in. Students can access the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade 2021 admit card (IIFT 2021 admit card) by logging in at the website and inserting the login credentials including application numbers and dates of birth. IIFT 2021 will be conducted on January 24 in centre-based online mode between 3 pm and 5 pm.

IIFT MBA Admit Card -- Direct Link

The IIFT MBA admit card has mention of the candidates’ details including the registration numbers, roll numbers, IIFT exam centres and reporting time. Along with the print of the IIFT MBA admit card 2021, candidates will be required to take a valid photo Id proof, a passport size photograph, drinking water in a transparent bottle, face mask and hand sanitiser to the exam centre.

IIFT 2021 Admit Card: How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website -- iift.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Click on ‘Download IIFT 2021 admit card’ tab
Step 3: On the login page, insert the application numbers and dates of birth
Step 4: Submit and download IIFT MBA admit card

The testing agency has also provided helpline number and email id to address candidates’ queries on downloading IIFT MBA admit cards. “In case of any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card, the candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 0120-6895200 or write to NTA at iiftmba-ib@nta.ac.in,” NTA said.

IIFT MBA is a national-level entrance examination. The eligibility test is held for admission to the postgraduate management programmes offered by the participating institutions. The test for the PG programmes on Management is scheduled to be held on January 24, 2021.

While announcing the release of IIFT MBA admit cards, NTA further said: “Candidates are advised to be in touch with the NTA website www.nta.ac.in, iift.nta.nic.in for the latest updates on the exam.”

