NTA releases IGNOU PhD entrance test exam centre city

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam centre cities for the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) PhD entrance test scheduled for February 24, 2022. The IGNOU PhD entrance exam centres 2022 are the venues wherein the tests will be held. IGNOU PhD entrance exam centre 2022 has been allotted to candidates on the basis of the centres selected at the time of filling the PhD entrance test application form. Students due to appear the entrance test can check the advance intimation slip on the official website -- ignou.nta.nic.in.

To make the students plan their schedule to reach the IGNOU PhD entrance exam centre, NTA has released the intimation slip citing the exam centre cities in advance.

“The Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for Entrance Examination. This is only an Advance Intimation of the Exam City Allotted where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates,” an NTA statement said.

How To Check NTA IGNOU PhD Entrance Exam City Centre

Visit the official website -- ignou.nta.nic.in Click on the link -- Advanced Intimation of Examination City On the next window, insert the application number, date of birth and password Submit and view the allotted exam centre city

Admit cards mentioning the details regarding roll numbers, reporting time will be issued later. “In case of any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card or discrepancy in the details contained in the Admit Card, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or write to NTA at ignou@nta.ac.in,” the NTA statement said.