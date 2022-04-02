NTA Releases IGNOU PhD 2021 Entrance Exam Result At Ignou.nta.ac.in; Here's How To Check
IGNOU PhD 2021 Result: Candidates can check and download their IGNOU PhD 2021 entrance exam score cards through the official website- ignou.nta.ac.in.
IGNOU PhD 2021 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the IGNOU PhD entrance exam result 2021 on Saturday, April 2. Candidates can check and download their IGNOU PhD 2021 exam score cards through the official website- ignou.nta.ac.in.
Around 18,687 candidates registered for IGNOU PhD entrance exam 2021-22 including 7,612 general candidates, 4,881 OBC, NCL, 2,649 SC, 1,036 ST, 2,216 general PwD and 293 PwD candidates. Of the total candidates who registered for the exam, only 9,196 appeared.
The NTA conducted IGNOU PhD entrance exam on February 24, 2022 in 30 cities across the country. The PhD exam was conducted offline in CBT mode.
IGNOU PhD 2021 Result: How To Check
- Go to the official website - ignou.nta.ac.in.
- On the homepage, click on the "IGNOU PhD 2021-22 scorecard" link.
- Login using application number and password or date of birth.
- The IGNOU PhD result 2021 will be displayed on the screen.
- Download the result and take a printout for future reference.