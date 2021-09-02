NTA Releases ICAR AIEEA UG 2021 Admit Card; Direct Link

  • Home
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the Indian Council of Agricultural Research(ICAR) All India Entrance Examination in Agriculture (AIEEA UG 2021) today, September 2.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Sep 2, 2021 7:54 pm IST

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the Indian Council of Agricultural Research(ICAR) All India Entrance Examination in Agriculture (AIEEA UG 2021) today, September 2. Students who have applied for ICAR AIEEA UG 2021 can check and download their admit card on the official website- icar.nta.ac.in.

Students will be required to fill in their application number and date of birth to access their AIEEA UG 2021 admit cards from the website. The admit card has been released for the undergraduate exam, so, the candidates who applied for UG programmes can get their admit cards.

AIEEA UG 2021 Admit Card: Direct Link

AIEEA UG 2021 admit card: How To Download

  • Go to the official website- icar.nta.ac.in

  • Click on the 'ICAR Admit Card [AIEEA- UG-2021]' tab on the homepage

  • Candidates will be redirected to a new page

  • On the applicant login page, Candidates can login 'Through Application number and password' OR 'Through application number and date of birth'

  • ICAR AIEEA UG admit card will be displayed on the screen

  • Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

After downloading the admit card, check all the details like the subjects opted, address or location of the exam centre and the date and shift of the examination.

The admit cards are made available online to all the applicants, hence, no hard copy of the admit card will be sent by the post.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the ICAR All India Entrance Examination for admission to UG courses (AIEEA UG 2021) on September 7, 8 and 9. The exam will be held in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

