NTA Coach Education Programme E-Certificates At Saiexam.nta.ac.in

The National Testing Agency, or NTA, has released the e-certificates of the Coach education Programme (CEP) exam of Sports Authority of India (SAI). The eligibility test of CEP was held on June 13, June 14 and June 26. The SAI’s CEP is held for 22 specific sports disciplines and in Sports Science. Students appearing for CEP can download their e-certificates from the official website of CEP NTA -- saiexam.nta.ac.in. To download the e-certificate, students can use their application numbers and dates of birth.

NTA had conducted the CEP this year in online remote-proctored mode due to the circumstances arising out of COVID-19. The online CEP exam was held for a duration of 30 minutes. The eligibility test consisted of 30 multiple choice questions. The results were declared on August 11. However, the e-certificates have been released on August 21

To Download NTA SAI’s CEP E-Certificates

Step 1: Visit the official website -- saiexam.nta.ac.in

Step 2: Insert the CEP application numbers and dates of birth in the spaces provided

Step 3: Click on the ‘Submit’ button and access the CEP e-certificates