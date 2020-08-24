  • Home
  • Education
  • NTA Releases E-Certificates For Sports Authority Of India's Coach Education Programme

NTA Releases E-Certificates For Sports Authority Of India's Coach Education Programme

National Testing Agency (NTA) releases e-certificates of Sports Authority Of India's Coach Education Programme at saiexam.nta.ac.in. The results were announced on August 11.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 24, 2020 4:16 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

NATA 2020 Admit Card: Exam Hall Ticket To Be Released Today At Nata.in
NEET 2020: Supreme Court Rejects Plea Seeking Online Exam Centres For Students Abroad
AIAPGET 2020: NTA Reopens Application Correction Window; Check Ntaaiapget.nic.in
MHT CET 2020: Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Seeking Postponement Of Maharashtra CET Exam
JEE Main Exam Preparation: Learn How To Balance Class 12 And JEE Exam Preparation
JEE Main And NEET 2020: Mamata Banerjee Joins Politicians Demanding Postponement Of Entrance Exams
NTA Releases E-Certificates For Sports Authority Of India's Coach Education Programme
NTA Coach Education Programme E-Certificates At Saiexam.nta.ac.in
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency, or NTA, has released the e-certificates of the Coach education Programme (CEP) exam of Sports Authority of India (SAI). The eligibility test of CEP was held on June 13, June 14 and June 26. The SAI’s CEP is held for 22 specific sports disciplines and in Sports Science. Students appearing for CEP can download their e-certificates from the official website of CEP NTA -- saiexam.nta.ac.in. To download the e-certificate, students can use their application numbers and dates of birth.

NTA had conducted the CEP this year in online remote-proctored mode due to the circumstances arising out of COVID-19. The online CEP exam was held for a duration of 30 minutes. The eligibility test consisted of 30 multiple choice questions. The results were declared on August 11. However, the e-certificates have been released on August 21

To Download NTA SAI’s CEP E-Certificates

Step 1: Visit the official website -- saiexam.nta.ac.in

Step 2: Insert the CEP application numbers and dates of birth in the spaces provided

Step 3: Click on the ‘Submit’ button and access the CEP e-certificates

Click here for more Education News
National Testing Agency National Testing Agency (NTA)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NATA 2020 Admit Card: Exam Hall Ticket To Be Released Today At Nata.in
NATA 2020 Admit Card: Exam Hall Ticket To Be Released Today At Nata.in
NEET 2020: Supreme Court Rejects Plea Seeking Online Exam Centres For Students Abroad
NEET 2020: Supreme Court Rejects Plea Seeking Online Exam Centres For Students Abroad
Karnataka Will Be The First State To Implement New Education Policy: Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan
Karnataka Will Be The First State To Implement New Education Policy: Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan
AIAPGET 2020: NTA Reopens Application Correction Window; Check Ntaaiapget.nic.in
AIAPGET 2020: NTA Reopens Application Correction Window; Check Ntaaiapget.nic.in
COVID-19: UGC Asks Higher Education Institutes To Deploy RT-PCR Machines In District Hospitals, Labs
COVID-19: UGC Asks Higher Education Institutes To Deploy RT-PCR Machines In District Hospitals, Labs
.......................... Advertisement ..........................