NTA Releases DUET Scorecard For 3 MPhil, PhD Courses

DUET Result: Students can download the NTA DUET 2021 scorecards from nta.ac.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 2, 2021 11:41 am IST

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the third list of Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) result scorecards. Students can download the NTA DUET 2021 scorecards from nta.ac.in. The testing agency held DUET for admission to MPhil and PhD courses offered by the university between September 26 and October 1 across the country. NTA had earlier released the DUET result scorecard for a few courses.

Recommended: Know all about DUET Exam. Click Here

The scorecards have been released for courses -- PhD in Chemistry, PhD in Law and MPhil/PhD in Hindi.

Download NTA DUET PG 2021 Scorecards: Direct Link

How To Download DUET Result 2021

  1. Go to nta.ac.in

  2. Click on the notification of DUET result

  3. On the notification, click on the scorecard link

  4. Login with application form number and date of birth

  5. Submit and download scorecard

DUET is held for admission to postgraduate, PhD, MPhil and some undergraduate programmes offered by the Delhi University. Earlier, the NTA had announced DUET result for undergraduate courses and postgraduate courses.

Delhi University Entrance Test National Testing Agency (NTA) DUET Answer key
