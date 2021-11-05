NTA Releases DUET PG Scorecards For Courses Including MSc Biophysics, MA Sociology

DUET PG Scorecards released at nta.ac.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the scorecards for the Delhi University Entrance Test Postgraduate (DUET PG). Students can download the NTA DUET PG scorecards from nta.ac.in. DUET PG was conducted for admission to 34 postgraduate courses offered by the university between September 26 and October 1. NTA had earlier released the DUET PG result scorecard for a few courses.

The scorecards have been released for courses -- BEd Special Education (Mental Retardation), MA Karnatak Music, MA Applied Psychology, MA Buddhist Studies, MA Life Long Learning and Extension, MA Percussion Music, MA Sociology, MSc Biophysics, MSc Electronics, Master of Physiotherapy and Master of Physical Education.

Download NTA DUET PG 2021 Scorecards: Direct Link

How To Download DUET PG Result 2021

Go to nta.ac.in Click on the notification of DUET PG result On the notification, click on the scorecard link Login with application form number and date of birth Submit and download scorecard

DUET is conducted for admission to postgraduate, PhD, MPhil and some undergraduate programmes offered by the Delhi University. Earlier, the NTA had announced DUET result for undergraduate courses.