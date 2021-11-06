NTA Releases DUET PG Scorecard For 21 More Courses

NTA releases third list of DUET PG results

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the third list of Delhi University Entrance Test Postgraduate (DUET PG) result scorecards. Students can download the NTA DUET PG 2021 scorecards from nta.ac.in. The testing agency held DUET PG for admission to 34 postgraduate courses offered by the university between September 26 and October 1. NTA had earlier released the DUET PG result scorecard for a few courses.

The scorecards have been released for courses including BEd, BPEd, LLb, MA Arabic, MA Comparative Indian Literature, MA Geography, MA Japanese, MA Philosophy, MA Psychology, MA Punjabi, MA Russian Studies, MA Sanskrit, MSc Mathematics Education, MSc Chemistry, MSc Development Communication and Extension, MSc Environmental Studies, MSc Human Development and Childhood Studies, Master of Operational Research, MSc Physics, MSc Plant Molecular Biology and Biotechnology and MSc German.

Download NTA DUET PG 2021 Scorecards: Direct Link

How To Download DUET PG Result 2021

Go to nta.ac.in Click on the notification of DUET PG result On the notification, click on the scorecard link Login with application form number and date of birth Submit and download scorecard

DUET is held for admission to postgraduate, PhD, MPhil and some undergraduate programmes offered by the Delhi University. Earlier, the NTA had announced DUET result for undergraduate courses.