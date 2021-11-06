  • Home
  • Education
  • NTA Releases DUET PG Scorecard For 21 More Courses

NTA Releases DUET PG Scorecard For 21 More Courses

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the third list of Delhi University Entrance Test Postgraduate (DUET PG) result scorecards. Students can download the NTA DUET PG 2021 scorecards from nta.ac.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 6, 2021 3:40 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

NTA Releases DUET PG Scorecards For Courses Including MSc Biophysics, MA Sociology
DUET PG Result 2021 Declared By NTA; Direct Link To Download Scorecard
DU Entrance Test, DUET 2021, Result Announced For UG Courses
DUET Answer Key 2021 Released For MPhil, PhD Exams, Here’s Direct Link
DUET Answer Key 2021 For PG Courses Released, Direct Link
Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) Result 2021 Soon; Last Day To Challenge Answer Key
NTA Releases DUET PG Scorecard For 21 More Courses
NTA releases third list of DUET PG results
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the third list of Delhi University Entrance Test Postgraduate (DUET PG) result scorecards. Students can download the NTA DUET PG 2021 scorecards from nta.ac.in. The testing agency held DUET PG for admission to 34 postgraduate courses offered by the university between September 26 and October 1. NTA had earlier released the DUET PG result scorecard for a few courses.

Recommended: Know all about DUET Exam. Click Here

The scorecards have been released for courses including BEd, BPEd, LLb, MA Arabic, MA Comparative Indian Literature, MA Geography, MA Japanese, MA Philosophy, MA Psychology, MA Punjabi, MA Russian Studies, MA Sanskrit, MSc Mathematics Education, MSc Chemistry, MSc Development Communication and Extension, MSc Environmental Studies, MSc Human Development and Childhood Studies, Master of Operational Research, MSc Physics, MSc Plant Molecular Biology and Biotechnology and MSc German.

Download NTA DUET PG 2021 Scorecards: Direct Link

How To Download DUET PG Result 2021

  1. Go to nta.ac.in

  2. Click on the notification of DUET PG result

  3. On the notification, click on the scorecard link

  4. Login with application form number and date of birth

  5. Submit and download scorecard

DUET is held for admission to postgraduate, PhD, MPhil and some undergraduate programmes offered by the Delhi University. Earlier, the NTA had announced DUET result for undergraduate courses.

Click here for more Education News
DUET M.A. DUET M.Sc.
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
13 IIT Patna Professors Got Featured In Stanford University's Top 2% List Of Scientists
13 IIT Patna Professors Got Featured In Stanford University's Top 2% List Of Scientists
NAS 2021: 1.23 Lakh Schools To Participate In Survey To Assess Learning Achievements Of Students
NAS 2021: 1.23 Lakh Schools To Participate In Survey To Assess Learning Achievements Of Students
When Will Counselling Start For NEET 2021 UG Medical Seats?
When Will Counselling Start For NEET 2021 UG Medical Seats?
CSEET 2021 On November 13; Answers To Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
CSEET 2021 On November 13; Answers To Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
CBSE Admit Card 2021 For Class 10, 12 Term 1 Exams Soon; Details Here
CBSE Admit Card 2021 For Class 10, 12 Term 1 Exams Soon; Details Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................