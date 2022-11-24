NTA Releases DUET PG, PhD Final Answer Key At Nta.ac.in

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check DUET PG, PhD final answer key at nta.ac.in

DUET PG, PhD Final Answer Key 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) final answer key for PG and PhD programmes. The candidates can check and download the final answer key on the official website- nta.ac.in. The DUET 2022 answer key for the PG and PhD programmes is available in the PDF format on the official website- nta.ac.in.

The DUET 2022 scorecards for PG, PhD programmes was earlier released on November 22. The scorecards have been released for programmes including MA in English, Msc in Computer Science, MCA, PhD in Statistics, PhD in Zoology and PhD in Education.

DUET PG, PhD Final Answer Key: How To Download At Nta.ac.in

Visit the official website- nta.ac.in Click on DUET final answer key link DUET final answer for PG, PhD programmes will appear on the screen Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

DUET for admission to PG and PhD programmes was held October 17 and October 21 in 28 cities across the country. Candidates also had the provision to raise objections against the DUET 2022 answer key between November 9 and November 11.

For details on DUET PG, PhD final answer key, scorecard, please visit the website- nta.ac.in.