NTA Releases DUET PG 2022 Answer Key
The candidates can check the DUET PG 2022 answer key on the website- nta.ac.in/duetexam
Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Nov 10, 2022 8:15 am IST
The National Testing Agency released the answer key for the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2022 for Postgraduate (PG).
