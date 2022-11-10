NTA Releases DUET PG 2022 Answer Key

The candidates can check the DUET PG 2022 answer key on the website- nta.ac.in/duetexam

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Nov 10, 2022 8:15 am IST

NTA Releases DUET PG 2022 Answer Key
Check DUET PG 2022 answer key at nta.ac.in/duetexam
The National Testing Agency released the answer key for the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2022 for Postgraduate (PG).

Delhi University Entrance Test DUET Answer key
