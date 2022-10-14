NTA Releases DUET PG 2022 Admit Card

Image credit: shutterstock.com Download DUET PG 2022 admit card at nta.ac.in/duetexam

DUET PG 2022 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency released the admit card for the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2022 for Postgraduate (PG) and Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) programmes. The candidates can download the DUET PG 2022 admit card on the official website- nta.ac.in/duetexam.

The DUET 2022 PG, PhD entrance exam will be held on October 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21. DUET PG 2022 exam will be held in three shifts; shift one (8- 10 AM), shift 2 (12:30 to 2:30 PM), shift 3 (5- 7 PM) through the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

DUET PG 2022 Admit Card: How To Download At Nta.ac.in/duetexam

Click on DUET PG 2022 admit card link on the official website- nta.ac.in/duetexam Use login credentials- roll number, date of birth DUET PG 2022 hall ticket will be available to download now Download DUET PG 2022 admit card, take a print out for further reference.

DUET PG 2022 paper will consist of multiple choice questions (MCQ) analogies, classifications, matching, comprehensions. For each correct answer, the students will be awarded plus 4, while there will be a negative marking for each wrong answer.

The candidates are advised to be in touch on the NTA websites- nta.ac.in, ntaexam2022.cbtexam.in for the latest updates on the exam. They can also contact on NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000/ 011 69227700 or mail at duet@nta.ac.in. if they face any difficulty in downloading hall ticket.