  • Home
  • Education
  • NTA Releases DUET Final Answer Key 2021 For MPhil, PhD Courses, Direct Link Here

NTA Releases DUET Final Answer Key 2021 For MPhil, PhD Courses, Direct Link Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key of the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2021 for various MPhil/PhD programmes.

Education | Edited by Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Dec 22, 2021 4:43 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

NTA Releases DUET Scorecard For 3 MPhil, PhD Courses
DUET 2021 M Phil, PhD Results Out On Nta.ac.in
NTA Releases DUET PG Scorecard For 21 More Courses
NTA Releases DUET PG Scorecards For Courses Including MSc Biophysics, MA Sociology
DUET PG Result 2021 Declared By NTA; Direct Link To Download Scorecard
DU Entrance Test, DUET 2021, Result Announced For UG Courses
NTA Releases DUET Final Answer Key 2021 For MPhil, PhD Courses, Direct Link Here
DUET final answer key for MPhil, PhD courses out
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key of the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2021 for various MPhil/PhD programmes. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can check and download the final answer key PDF at nta.ac.in. NTA has released question ID and correct option ID which students can check for each question respectively.

Latest: Discover Online Courses & Certifications from Top Providers such as coursera, Edx, etc. Know More
Recommended: Take the next step toward your personal and professional goals. Start Now  

DUET Final Answer Key 2021: Direct Link

DUET 2021 result will be based on the final answer key, students can calculate the probable score using the final answer key.

DUET Final Answer Key 2021: How To Check

  • Go to the official website– nta.ac.in

  • On the appeared homepage, click on the designated link ‘NATIONAL TESTING AGENCY Final M.Phil./Ph.D. Answer Key DUET-2021’

  • DUET 2021 answer key PDF will appeared on the screen

  • Candidates can use shortcuts like “ctrl+f” to find their courses

  • Take a print out for future reference

NTA will be releasing the DUET result for programmes on the official website. An official statement reads: "Results of DUET 2021 will be notified on the website of NTA www.nta.ac.in and DU. Information regarding Interviews, Admissions, subsequent lists of selected candidates (if any), shall be notified on the M.Phil./Ph.D. Admission Portal as well as on the websites of the Departments."

Click here for more Education News
DUET Answer key
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Omicron: Maharashtra Schools To Be Closed Again? Here’s What Varsha Gaikwad Said
Omicron: Maharashtra Schools To Be Closed Again? Here’s What Varsha Gaikwad Said
IIT Guwahati Team Develops Efficient Perovskite Solar Cells To Produce Electricity From Sunlight
IIT Guwahati Team Develops Efficient Perovskite Solar Cells To Produce Electricity From Sunlight
AIIMS Withdraws INI CET Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Due To ‘Technical Error’
AIIMS Withdraws INI CET Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Due To ‘Technical Error’
RTE Act: PIL In Supreme Court Seeks Common Syllabus, Curriculum For Children Across India
RTE Act: PIL In Supreme Court Seeks Common Syllabus, Curriculum For Children Across India
FAQs On Wbmcc.nic.in 2021 NEET UG Counselling
FAQs On Wbmcc.nic.in 2021 NEET UG Counselling
.......................... Advertisement ..........................