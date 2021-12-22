NTA Releases DUET Final Answer Key 2021 For MPhil, PhD Courses, Direct Link Here

DUET final answer key for MPhil, PhD courses out

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key of the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2021 for various MPhil/PhD programmes. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can check and download the final answer key PDF at nta.ac.in. NTA has released question ID and correct option ID which students can check for each question respectively.

DUET Final Answer Key 2021: Direct Link

DUET 2021 result will be based on the final answer key, students can calculate the probable score using the final answer key.

DUET Final Answer Key 2021: How To Check

Go to the official website– nta.ac.in

On the appeared homepage, click on the designated link ‘NATIONAL TESTING AGENCY Final M.Phil./Ph.D. Answer Key DUET-2021’

DUET 2021 answer key PDF will appeared on the screen

Candidates can use shortcuts like “ctrl+f” to find their courses

Take a print out for future reference

NTA will be releasing the DUET result for programmes on the official website. An official statement reads: "Results of DUET 2021 will be notified on the website of NTA www.nta.ac.in and DU. Information regarding Interviews, Admissions, subsequent lists of selected candidates (if any), shall be notified on the M.Phil./Ph.D. Admission Portal as well as on the websites of the Departments."