NTA Releases DAVV CET 2021 Results For UG, PG Entrance Test

DAVV 2021 results for UG, PG entrance tests declared

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the results of entrance examinations of the Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), previously the University of Indore. Candidates can download the DAVV undergraduate and postgraduate entrance test results from the official website -- davv.nta.ac.in. DAVV 2021 CET was held on August 31 and September 4. DAVV CET result 2021 has been released in the form of a score card.

To download and access the DAVV CET 2021 result and the score card, students will have to login at the official website with their application numbers and passwords, or with application numbers and dates of birth.

DAVV CET Result 2021 UG - Direct Link

DAVV CET Result 2021PG - Direct Link

“Results along with Overall Rank obtained of the exam are now hosted on davv.nta.ac.in. Candidates can login to the website and view/download/print their Score Card,” an NTA statement issued on September 26 said.

How To Download DAVV CET Result, Score Card

Go to the official website - davv.nta.ac.in. Click on the designated tab -- ‘DAVV-2021 Scorecard’. On the next window -- select the required tab -- DAVV UG 2021 or DAVV PG 2021 Enter the application number, password or date of birth on the next window Sign in and download the DAVV CET result 2021

Students meeting the DAVV cut-off 2021 will have to participate in the counselling process for securing a seat at the university. The DAVV entrance test was held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode, in 17 Cities across India, at 59 Centres. The test was of objective type, comprising of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs).