NTA Releases CUET UG 2022 Mock Test Questions, Practice These Papers Ahead Of Exam

CUET UG 2022 will be held from July 15

CUET UG 2022 Mock Test: The National Testing Agency has activated the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2022 mock test link, the candidates can now practice the CUET papers on the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in. “With a view to familiarise the candidates with the process of appearing in Computer Based Test, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has developed an online platform where candidates can practice answering the test questions in a CBT environment," NTA notification mentioned.

CUET UG 2022 will be held from July 15 in a computer-based test (CBT) mode, and will be concluded on August 10. NTA informed that some questions in practice papers are likely to be out of syllabus. The practice papers "do not necessarily represent the pattern or spread of the questions across various topics in the syllabus or difficulty level, or their answerability within the duration of any specified time span, etc. of the questions that will be there in the actual exam. It is quite likely that the Practice Questions may include questions on," NTA statement mentioned.

CUET UG 2022: How To Practice Mock Test?

Visit the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in

Click on CUET UG 2022 mock test link

A new page will open

In the new window, enter the exam name, year and subject

Mock test paper will appear on the screen, practice now.

The under graduate (CUET UG 2022) entrance exam will be held on July 15, July 16, July 19, July 20, August 4, August 5, August 6, August 7, August 8, and August 10 in a computer-based test (CBT) mode. Over 9.50 lakh (9,50,804) candidates have enrolled for the CUET UG 2022 which will be held in 554 cities across India and 13 cities outside India.