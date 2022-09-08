NTA Releases CUET UG 2022 Answer Key

CUET UG 2022 Answer Key Released Today

CUET UG 2022 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) answer key 2022 today, September 8. The candidates who have appeared in the exam can check and download the CUET UG answer key on the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in. To access the CUET UG provisional answer key, candidates need to log in with their application number, password and captcha code. Along with the CUET UG answer key, the NTA has also released the CUET UG 2022 question papers with recorded responses on the official website.

The candidates can challenge the CUET UG answer key 2022 by paying a processing fee of Rs 200 per question challenged. The CUET answer key objection window for all the six phases is available online till September 10, 2022, by 11:50 pm. NTA will not entertain any challenge received without the processing fee or any other medium. The panel of subject experts will verify the grievances received from candidates and will issue the CUET UG final answer key, result after that. "If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly," NTA said in a statement.

"Grievances of individual students about re-test their experience in CUET UG 2022 have also been considered, and such students are being informed through their registered email address. The re-test is scheduled on September 11, 2022," it added.

CUET UG 2022 Answer Key: How To Download

Go to the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in Click on the 'Sign in' tab and enter the required credentials The CUET UG answer key will be displayed on the screen Check the answer key and verify your responses Download it and take a print for future reference.

Direct Link: CUET UG 2022 Answer Key

For further clarification related to CUET UG 2022 the candidates can also contact at 011- 40759000 or email at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.