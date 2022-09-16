NTA Releases CUET PG 2022 Answer Key

CUET PG Answer Key 2022: The National Testing Agency has released the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022 answer key today, September 16. The candidates who appeared for the CUET PG 2022 can download the provisional answer key on the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in. Along with the CUET PG answer key, the NTA has also released the CUET question paper. Candidates can check and download the CUET PG 2022 answer key and question paper by using their application number, date of birth and security pin.

Direct Link: CUET PG Answer Key 2022

Click here for more Education News