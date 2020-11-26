NTA Releases Answer Key Of BSc Nursing Entrance Exam For LHMC, Associated Hospitals

The National Testing Agency has released the provisional answer key of the entrance examination held for Lady Hardinge Medical College and Associated Hospitals, New Delhi, for admission to the B.Sc (Hons.)-Nursing course. The exam was held by NTA on November 11, 2020.

“Questions, provisional answer keys and responses of the candidates in the said exam are now hosted on https://con.lhmcee.nta.ac.in/KeyChallenge. These will be available up to November 27, 2020 (up to 5 pm), in the given URL,” the notice read.

All the candidates unsatisfied with any answer key can challenge the same by filling an online application form and paying a requisite fee of Rs 1000 per question. “The fee will be refunded in case the challenge is found to be correct, after verification by experts,” NTA said.

The answer key will be revised in case the challenges raised by the candidates are found correct. Based on the revised final answer key, NTA will declare the result. However, no candidate will be informed individually about the acceptance or non-acceptance of their challenge.

“No grievance with regard to answer key(s) after the declaration of result will be entertained. NTA’s decision on the challenges shall be final and no further communication will be entertained,” the authorities clarified.

In case a candidate needs help, he/she can call the NTA Helpline number 0120 6895 200 or write to NTA at con.lhmcee@nta.ac.in.