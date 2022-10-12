  • Home
NTA Releases All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test 2022 Admit Card

AIAPGET 2022 Admit Card: AIAPGET 2022 will be held on October 15. Download hall ticket on the website- aiapget.nta.ac.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Oct 12, 2022 11:28 pm IST

NTA Releases All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test 2022 Admit Card
AIAPGET 2022 will be held on October 15
Image credit: shutterstock.com

AIAPGET 2022 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency, NTA released the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2022 admit card. The candidates can download the AIAPGET 2022 hall ticket on the official website- aiapget.nta.ac.in using application number, date of birth. AIAPGET 2022 will be held on October 15.

According to NTA, AIAPGET 2022 admit card is issued provisionally to the candidates and will be not sent by post. "Candidate must not mutilate the Admit Card or change any entry made therein. Issue of Admit Card, however, shall not necessarily mean acceptance of eligibility which shall be further scrutinized at subsequent stages of the admission process," NTA notification mentioned.

AIAPGET 2022 Admit Card: Steps To Download

  1. Visit the official website -- aiapget.nta.ac.in
  2. Click on AIAPGET 2022 admit card link
  3. Use application number, date of birth
  4. AIAPGET 2022 admit card will appear on the screen
  5. Download AIAPGET 2022 hall ticket, take a print out for further reference.

Earlier, NTA also released the AIAPGET 2022 exam city intimation slip. Candidates can download the exam city intimation slip on the official website- aiapget.nta.ac.in. AIAPGET 2022 will be held in two shifts; the first shift (Ayurveda) will be held from 10 am to 12 noon while second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm. The paper will be of 480 marks of objective questions.

NTA has also provide helpdesk numbers for candidates, the candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000/011 69227700 or write to NTA at aiapget@nta.ac.in

