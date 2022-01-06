  • Home
Aissee.nta.nic.in Admit Card: To access and download the AISSEE admit card 2022, applicants will be required to login at the official website with their application numbers and dates of birth.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 6, 2022 4:35 pm IST

NTA Releases AISSEE 2022 Admit Card; Exam On January 9
AISSEE 2022 admit card released at aissee.nta.nic.in
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Exam 2022 (AISSEE 2022) admit cards. AISSEE 2022 will be held on Sunday, January 9. To access and download the AISSEE admit card 2022, applicants will be required to login at the aissee.nta.nic.in with their application numbers and dates of birth.

To make the students plan their schedule to reach the AISSEE 2022 exam centre, NTA had earlier announced the exam centre cities.

How To Download AISSEE Admit Card 2021

  1. Visit the official website of NTA -- aissee.nta.nic.in
  2. Click on the link -- Download Admit Card - AISSEE 2022
  3. On the next window, insert the AISSEE 2022 application number, date of birth and password
  4. Submit and download the AISSEE admit card

AISSEE Admit Card Download Link

Candidates will not be allowed to carry any instrument, geometry, pencil box, handbag, purse, cap, goggles, jackets, any kind of paper, stationery, textual material (printed or written material), eatables (loose or packed), mobile phone, ear phone, microphone, pager, calculator, docupen, slide rules, formulae, log tables, whitener, camera, tape recorder, electronic watches with facilities of calculator, any metallic item or electronic gadgets, devices, pointed instruments etc in the examination centre.

