NTA Releases AIAPGET 2021 Provisional Answer Key, Students’ Response Sheets

AIAPGET 2021 Answer Key: Students unsatisfied with the provisional answer key will also have the provision to raise objections against the AIAPGET answer key till October 8 with the payment of Rs 1,000 per question challenged.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 6, 2021 3:05 pm IST

NTA Releases AIAPGET 2021 Provisional Answer Key, Students’ Response Sheets
AIAPGET 2021 provisional answer key at aiapget.nta.ac.in
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the AIAPGET 2021 provisional answer keys on the official website -- aiapget.nta.ac.in. Candidates who took the online test for All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2021 on September 18 can download their response sheets and provisional answer keys by logging in at the official website with their roll numbers, dates of birth and security pins. AIAPGET is held for admission to postgraduate courses in Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy.

Students unsatisfied with the provisional answer key will also have the provision to raise objections against the AIAPGET answer key till October 8 with the payment of Rs 1,000 per question challenged.

“The candidates, who are not satisfied with the answer key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of ₹ 1000/- (Rupees One Thousand only) per question challenged as a processing fee (refundable if found correct). This facility is available from 06 October 2021 to 08 October 2021 (upto 05:00 PM),” read an NTA statement.

AIAPGET 2021 Answer Key Challenge: Direct Link

After considering the challenges on the answer key, the AIAPGET 2021 administering body will release the final answer key and the result. On the basis of the AIAPGET 2021 results, candidates will be admitted to postgraduate (PG) AYUSH courses for the 2021-22 academic session.

To Download AIAPGET 2021 Provisional Answer Key, Response Sheets

Step 1: Visit aiapget.nta.ac.in

Step 2: On the designated spaces, insert roll numbers, dates of birth and security pins.

Step 3: Submit and access the AIAPGET 2021 answer key.

All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test
