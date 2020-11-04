AIAPGET 2020 Results Announced By NTA At Ntaaiapget.nic.in; Direct Link

AIAPGET 2020 Results Announced At Ntaaiapget.nic.in; Direct Link Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the AIAPGET 2020 results online on the official website -- ntaaiapget.nic.in. Candidates who took the online test for All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2020 on September 28 between 10 am and 12 noon can check their results by logging in at the official website with their roll numbers, dates of birth and security pins. AIAPGET is held for admission to postgraduate courses in Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy.

AIAPGET 2020 Result Direct Link

On the basis of the AIAPGET 2020 results, candidates will be admitted to postgraduate (PG) AYUSH courses for the 2020-21 academic session. Students meeting the AIAPGET 2020 cut-off can apply for admission to all India (Open/other States) and state quota seats to the MD, MS and PG Diploma courses in Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy system of medicine for all AYUSH colleges, institutions and universities and deemed universities across the country.

To Download AIAPGET 2020 Result

Step 1: Visit the direct link above or go to ntaaiapget.nic.in

Step 2: On the designated spaces, insert roll numbers, dates of birth and security pins.

Step 3: Submit and access the AIAPGET 2020 result

The AIAPGET 2020 result has a mention of details including the names of candidates, total marks, subject-wise scores, all India rank, category rank and cut-off marks. The marks obtained by the candidates in AIAPGET 2020 exam will be valid for a period of one year. NTA had already released the AIAPGET 2020 final answer key on Tuesday, November 3.