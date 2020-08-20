NTA Releases AIAPGET 2020 Admit Cards At Ntaaiapget.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the AIAPGET 2020 admit cards online on the official website. Already registered candidates can download the AIAPGET admit cards 2020 from ntaaiapget.nic.in. The computer-based AIAPGET 2020 will be held on August 29 from 10 am to 12 noon. The All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test, or AIAPGET, is held for admission to postgraduate courses in Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy.

Candidates seeking admission to postgraduate (PG) AYUSH courses for the 2020-21 academic session will be admitted to the courses on the basis of the marks secured in AIAPGET online test. Students qualifying AIAPGET 2020 will be provided admission to all India (Open/other States) and state quota seats for admission to MD, MS, PG Diploma courses in Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy system of medicine for all AYUSH colleges, institutions and universities and deemed universities across the country.

To Download AIAPGET 2020 Admit Card

Step 1: Visit All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test - AIAPGET, 2020

Step 2: On the designated spaces, insert application numbers and dates of birth

Step 3: Submit and access the AIAPGET 2020 admit card

The admit card of AIAPGET 2020 will mention details including the names of candidates, date and time of the eligibility test, address of exam centres, registration numbers, categories of the candidates and exam day guidelines.