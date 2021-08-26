  • Home
NTA Releases Admit Cards For DAVV 2021, IIMC Entrance Tests

The National Testing Agency has released admit cards for entrance examinations of the Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), previously known as the University of Indore, and for the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IMC).

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Aug 26, 2021 11:47 am IST | Source: Careers360

DAVV 2021, IIMC 2021 entrance exam admit cards released (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

DAVV 2021 exam scores will be used by the institute for admitting students to MA, MBA, MSc, BSc, BA, BCom and other integrated and professional courses.

IIMC entrance exam is for admission to postgraduate diploma courses in English Journalism, Hindi Journalism and Language Journalism, Radio and TV Journalism and Advertising and Public Relations at the institute campuses.

DAVV 2021 exam scores will be used by the institute for admitting students to MA, MBA, MSc, BSc, BA, BCom and other integrated and professional courses.

IIMC entrance exam is for admission to postgraduate diploma courses in English Journalism, Hindi Journalism and Language Journalism, Radio and TV Journalism and Advertising and Public Relations at the institute campuses.

Direct Links To Download Admit Cards

IIMC Entrance Exam 2021 Admit Card

DAVV Entrance Exam 2021 Admit Card

“Candidates are advised to visit the NTA website https://davv.nta.ac.in/ and download individual Admit Cards. Further look, for any announcements. For any clarification, candidates can get in touch with the NTA Helpdesk at 011 40759000 or write to NTA at davv@nta.ac.in,” reads the notification on DAVV entrance exam admit card.

Candidates can contact the NTA helpdesk at iimc@nta.ac.in or 011 40759000 for information on the IIMC entrance test.

