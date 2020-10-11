  • Home
NEET 2020 Final Answer Key: NTA will release the final answer key of NEET 2020 soon. The final official NEET answer key will be uploaded on the official website -- ntaneet.nic.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 11, 2020 1:04 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Final Answer Key Of NEET 2020 Soon
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test answer key (NEET answer key) soon. The agency will publish the final answer key of NEET 2020 on the official website of NTA -- ntaneet.nic.in. Around 13 lakh aspirants of medicine and allied courses took the test of NEET 2020 on September 13. The administering body, NTA, has already released the NEET provisional answer keys of all the sections of the NTA NEET test and NEET OMR sheets of the candidates.

With the help of the final answer key of NEET 2020, students who took the test on the NEET 2020 exam day will be able to tally their responses from the downloaded NEET OMR response sheets with the NEET final answer key. According to the NEET 2020 marking scheme, candidates can evaluate themselves and check their possibility of admission to the desired medical colleges.

NEET Final Answer Key 2020: How To Download

  • Go to the official website -- ntaneet.nic.in

  • Click on “NEET Final Answer Key 2020”

  • Insert the login credentials, if required

  • Submit and view the NEET code-wise final answer key

On behalf of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), the Directorate General of Health Sciences (DGHS) will start NEET counselling 2020 to admit students in MBBS and BDS courses. The NEET counselling 2020 will be conducted entirely in computer-based mode.

Click here for more Education News
Schools Not To Reopen In Maharashtra Before Diwali: Education Minister
IGNOU July 2020 Session: University To Allow Provisional Admission To Students
JEE Advanced AAT 2020 Results Out; Here’s Direct Link
DU Cut-Offs 2020 Released; Know About Contactless Admission
Schools in Uttar Pradesh To Reopen For Classes 9 To 12 From October 19
