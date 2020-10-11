Final Answer Key Of NEET 2020 Soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test answer key (NEET answer key) soon. The agency will publish the final answer key of NEET 2020 on the official website of NTA -- ntaneet.nic.in. Around 13 lakh aspirants of medicine and allied courses took the test of NEET 2020 on September 13. The administering body, NTA, has already released the NEET provisional answer keys of all the sections of the NTA NEET test and NEET OMR sheets of the candidates.

With the help of the final answer key of NEET 2020, students who took the test on the NEET 2020 exam day will be able to tally their responses from the downloaded NEET OMR response sheets with the NEET final answer key. According to the NEET 2020 marking scheme, candidates can evaluate themselves and check their possibility of admission to the desired medical colleges.

|| Read More ||

NEET 2020 Results Soon: Know About NEET 2020 Result Dates, Marking Scheme, Tie-Breakers

NEET Result 2020: Check State-Wise NEET Cut Off Marks From Last Year

NEET Final Answer Key 2020: How To Download

Go to the official website -- ntaneet.nic.in

Click on “NEET Final Answer Key 2020”

Insert the login credentials, if required

Submit and view the NEET code-wise final answer key

|| Also Read ||

NTA Warns NEET UG 2020 Candidates About False Assurances Of Admission

On behalf of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), the Directorate General of Health Sciences (DGHS) will start NEET counselling 2020 to admit students in MBBS and BDS courses. The NEET counselling 2020 will be conducted entirely in computer-based mode.