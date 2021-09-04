NTA To Release JEE Main Session 4 Answer Key Soon; Details On Marking Scheme Here

JEE Main answer key soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the Joint Entrance Examination Main answer key (JEE Main answer key) soon. The agency will release the JEE Main answer key 2021 on the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main result will be released thereafter. Along with the JEE Main session 4 result August, NTA will publish the cut-offs and all-India ranks.

With the help of the JEE Main answer key August 2021, students who took the test on the fourth session of the engineering entrance test between August 27 and September 2 will be able to tally their responses from the downloaded JEE Main answer key. According to the JEE Main marking scheme, candidates can evaluate themselves and check their possibility of admission to the desired undergraduate engineering or architecture colleges.

JEE Main Answer Key 2021: How To Download

Go to the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in Click on designated JEE Main Answer Key link Insert the login credentials, if required Submit and view the JEE Main answer key

JEE Main cut-off marks are given in the form of normalised percentile scores to avoid any disparity created due to the difficulty level of the paper in different shifts.

The JEE Main candidates will be getting an All India Rank based on their best scores, in case they have appeared for the exam more than once.

JEE Main marks vs percentile are obtained through normalisation. NTA adopts a unique normalization formula to arrive at the final score. Percentile scores indicate the percentage of candidates that have scored equal to or below (same or lower raw scores) that particular percentile in that examination and this is generally from a scale of 100 to 0 for each session of examinees.