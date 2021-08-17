NTA To Release JEE Main Session 4 Admit Card Soon, Know How To Download

JEE Main session 4 admit card to release soon

Admit cards for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 4 will be released soon by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who have registered for the examination can visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in to download their JEE Main admit card 2021 once released. The JEE Main 2021 administering body is yet to announce the JEE Mains admit card 2021 release date and time.

Students will be required to fill in the credentials like application numbers and dates of birth to check and download their JEE Main session 4 admit cards. JEE Main 2021 Session 4 will be held at August end and the first week of September for both papers.

As per the JEE Main dates, the JEE Main 2021 Session 4 will be held on August 26, 27, 31, and September 1, 2, 2021

JEE Main Session 4 Admit Card: How To Download

Click on the official website of NTA JEE Main- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the JEE Main admit card link, on the homepage (Link will be live once the admit card is released)

On the appeared login window, fill in the asked credentials

The admit card will be displayed on the screen

Save and take a printout of the JEE Main Session 4 Admit Card for future use.

In the examination centre, candidates will need their admit card as well as a valid identification card, such as an Aadhar card.

Around 7.32 lacs students have registered for the JEE Main Session 4 till July 4.

Students can reach out to the NTA authorities through their contact number- 011-40759000 or email id- jeemain@nta.ac.in in case of any doubts.