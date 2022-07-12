NTA Prepares Specific Date Sheet For CUET Aspirants Considering Large Number Of Subjects: Delhi University VC

Image credit: shutterstock.com CUET UG 2022 from July 15

CUET UG 2022: Considering the large number of subjects, the National Testing Agency has issued specific date sheet for every Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG 2022) aspirants. According to Delhi University VC Prof Yogesh Singh, to avoid any confusion, the date of examination and advance intimation slip for the examination has already been issued to all the candidates and the provision for the same has been made on candidates’ dashboard at cuet.samarth.ac.in. "Since there are a large number of subjects/combinations available, different sets of dates have been created to meet the needs and choices of each applicant," he added.