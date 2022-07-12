NTA Prepares Specific Date Sheet For CUET Aspirants Considering Large Number Of Subjects: Delhi University VC
CUET UG 2022: "Since there are a large number of subjects/combinations available, different sets of dates have been created to meet the needs and choices of each applicant," DU VC said
Which Industries Have Been Affected In Covid-19 And How Does That Impact Career Planning? Read More
CUET UG 2022: Considering the large number of subjects, the National Testing Agency has issued specific date sheet for every Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG 2022) aspirants. According to Delhi University VC Prof Yogesh Singh, to avoid any confusion, the date of examination and advance intimation slip for the examination has already been issued to all the candidates and the provision for the same has been made on candidates’ dashboard at cuet.samarth.ac.in. "Since there are a large number of subjects/combinations available, different sets of dates have been created to meet the needs and choices of each applicant," he added.
Suggested: Want to score high in CUET 2022 exam ? Try this exclusive guide along with pattern & sample papers. Free Download!
Recommended: CUCET/CUET 2022 Syllabus, Here | | CUET Sample Paper, Free Download
Don't Miss: Preparing for CUET? Here are best tips by Experts. Click Here
Students Liked: CUET 2022 - University Wise Programmes, Eligibility and Sample Paper, Here!