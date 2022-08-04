NTA Postpones CUET UG 2022 In Kerala Due To Heavy Rains

Image credit: shutterstock.com CUET UG 2022 postponed in Kerala

CUET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency postponed the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG 2022) in Kerala due to heavy rains. The CUET UG 2022 exam scheduled to be held on August 4, 5 and 6 has been postponed for the candidates appearing in cities of Kerala. "Fresh dates for the concerned candidates will be announced later on NTA website," read the NTA notification. CUET 2022 Analysis Live

The National Testing Agency in its statement mentioned, "due to heavy rain in many districts of Kerala in past few days, it has been brought to the notice of NTA that it may not be possible for a large number of candidates to reach the Examination Centre for CUET (UG) – 2022 within stipulated time as the movement will be very difficult and there may be disruption of power."

CUET UG 2022 phase two exam started from today, August 4, the exam will be held in two shits; morning shift from 9 am to 12:15 pm, while afternoon shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. Around 6.8 lakh candidates have enrolled to appear for July session exam.

CUET UG 2022 exam is offered in 13 languages -- Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odiya, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu. There is negative marking in the CUET UG 2022 exam, for each wrong answer there will be a deduction of 0.25 marks.