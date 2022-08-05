  • Home
  • Education
  • NTA Postpones CUET UG 2022 Exam For Centres Affected Due To Technical Snag

NTA Postpones CUET UG 2022 Exam For Centres Affected Due To Technical Snag

The second day of Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 phase two was conducted today, August 5.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Aug 5, 2022 10:32 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Live
CUET 2022 Phase 2 LIVE: Day 2 Exam Today; Shift Timings, Answer Key, Analysis, Candidates' Reactions
CUET UG 2022 August 5 Analysis: Students Found Domain Subjects 'Easy To Moderate'; Check Shift 1 Paper Review
CUET UG 2022 Phase 2: NTA Postpones Shift 2 Exam For All Test Centres, Shift 1 Deferred For Some Centres
CUET UG Phase 2 Day 1: Candidates Allege Tech Glitches, Exam 'Postponement' In Some Centres
NTA Postpones CUET UG 2022 In Kerala Due To Heavy Rains
CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 Exam Begins Today; Checklist For Students
NTA Postpones CUET UG 2022 Exam For Centres Affected Due To Technical Snag
CUET UG 2022 Exam Postponed
New Delhi:

The second day of Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 phase two was conducted today, August 5. National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the CUET examination at 489 examination centres located in about 259 cities across India and 09 cities outside India. However, due to various administrative and technical reasons the CUET UG 2022 examination for a few examination centres has been postponed between August 12 and August 14, 2022.

Suggested: Want to score high in CUET 2022 exam ? Try this exclusive guide along with pattern & sample papers. Free Download!
Recommended: CUCET/CUET 2022 Syllabus, Here | | CUET Sample Paper, Free Download
Don't Miss: Preparing for CUET? Here are best tips by Experts. Click Here
Students Liked: CUET 2022 - University Wise Programmes, Eligibility and Sample Paper, Here!

Admissions at UPES#65 in NIRF, 50 LPA Highest CTC, Grade ‘A’ by NAAC, QS 5 Star rating for Employability. Apply Now

"Examination scheduled for first shift on 5th August 2022 has been postponed at 20 examination centres. Examination scheduled for second shift on 5th August 2022 is postponed at 30 centres," NTA said in a statement.

CUET UG 2022 Postponed In These City, State

StateCity
Arunachal PradeshPasighat
Assam Nalbari
Bihar Gaya
Chhattisgarh Bilaspur
Delhi New Delhi
HaryanaAmbala and Gurugram
Jharkhand Bokaro, Jamshedpur, and Ramgarh
Madhya PradeshSagar
Mizoram Aizawal
Uttar Pradesh Meerut, Noida/Gr Noida and Varanasi

"NTA took immediate note of reports of technical issues in some centres. Reports were asked from the observers /city coordinators on ground. Based on their recommendations, decision of postponement has been taken. NTA is committed to ensure smooth conduct of examinations in the best interests of the students," NTA added.

In case, the dates between August 12-14, 2022 are not suitable, the candidates can send an e-mail to datechange@nta.ac.in mentioning their desired date.

Click here for more Education News
Common University Entrance Test
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CUET 2022 Phase 2 LIVE: Day 2 Exam Today; Shift Timings, Answer Key, Analysis, Candidates' Reactions
Live | CUET 2022 Phase 2 LIVE: Day 2 Exam Today; Shift Timings, Answer Key, Analysis, Candidates' Reactions
JEE Main Result 2022 LIVE: NTA To Announce July Session Result Tomorrow; Direct Link, Cut-Off
Live | JEE Main Result 2022 LIVE: NTA To Announce July Session Result Tomorrow; Direct Link, Cut-Off
Delhi University To Organise 'Tiranga Yatra' On August 10
Delhi University To Organise 'Tiranga Yatra' On August 10
IIT Guwahati Switches To Offline Classes Completely
IIT Guwahati Switches To Offline Classes Completely
NTA To Announce JEE Main 2022 July Session Result Tomorrow
NTA To Announce JEE Main 2022 July Session Result Tomorrow
.......................... Advertisement ..........................