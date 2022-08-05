NTA Postpones CUET UG 2022 Exam For Centres Affected Due To Technical Snag

CUET UG 2022 Exam Postponed

The second day of Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 phase two was conducted today, August 5. National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the CUET examination at 489 examination centres located in about 259 cities across India and 09 cities outside India. However, due to various administrative and technical reasons the CUET UG 2022 examination for a few examination centres has been postponed between August 12 and August 14, 2022.

Suggested: Want to score high in CUET 2022 exam ? Try this exclusive guide along with pattern & sample papers. Free Download!

Recommended: CUCET/CUET 2022 Syllabus, Here | | CUET Sample Paper, Free Download

Don't Miss: Preparing for CUET? Here are best tips by Experts. Click Here

Students Liked: CUET 2022 - University Wise Programmes, Eligibility and Sample Paper, Here! Admissions at UPES. #65 in NIRF, 50 LPA Highest CTC, Grade ‘A’ by NAAC, QS 5 Star rating for Employability. Apply Now

"Examination scheduled for first shift on 5th August 2022 has been postponed at 20 examination centres. Examination scheduled for second shift on 5th August 2022 is postponed at 30 centres," NTA said in a statement.

CUET UG 2022 Postponed In These City, State

State City Arunachal Pradesh Pasighat Assam Nalbari Bihar Gaya Chhattisgarh Bilaspur Delhi New Delhi Haryana Ambala and Gurugram Jharkhand Bokaro, Jamshedpur, and Ramgarh Madhya Pradesh Sagar Mizoram Aizawal Uttar Pradesh Meerut, Noida/Gr Noida and Varanasi

"NTA took immediate note of reports of technical issues in some centres. Reports were asked from the observers /city coordinators on ground. Based on their recommendations, decision of postponement has been taken. NTA is committed to ensure smooth conduct of examinations in the best interests of the students," NTA added.

In case, the dates between August 12-14, 2022 are not suitable, the candidates can send an e-mail to datechange@nta.ac.in mentioning their desired date.