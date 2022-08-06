NTA Postpones CUET UG 2022 Exam At 53 Centres Today

Image credit: shutterstock.com CUET UG exam postponed to August 12

CUET UG 2022 Exam: The National Testing Agency has postponed the CUET UG 2022 Exam scheduled for August 6 at 53 centres. The CUET UG exam for the affected candidates will be held between August 12 to 14. "The postponed exam will be held between August 12 to 14, and the same admit card shall be valid," NTA notification mentioned. CUET 2022 Phase 2 LIVE

NTA has informed affected candidates through SMS and Email on their registered mobile and e-mail id respectively. "In case, the above date is not suitable, the candidates can send email to datechange@nta.ac.in mentioning their desired date and roll number," it added.

Meanwhile, CUET UG 2022 exam has been postponed at 50 centres across the country on day 2, August 5. "Examination scheduled for first shift on 5th August 2022 has been postponed at 20 examination centres. Examination scheduled for second shift on 5th August 2022 is postponed at 30 centres," read the NTA statement.

"NTA took immediate note of reports of technical issues in some centres. Reports were asked from the observers /city coordinators on ground. Based on their recommendations, decision of postponement has been taken. NTA is committed to ensure smooth conduct of examinations in the best interests of the students," NTA added.

The candidates are advised to be in touch with the NTA websites- nta.ac.in and cuet.samarth.ac.in for latest updates regarding examination.