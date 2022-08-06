  • Home
  • Education
  • NTA Postpones CUET UG 2022 Exam At 53 Centres Today

NTA Postpones CUET UG 2022 Exam At 53 Centres Today

CUET UG 2022 Exam: The CUET UG exam for the affected candidates will be held between August 12 to 14

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Aug 6, 2022 8:51 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Live
CUET 2022 Phase 2 LIVE: Day 3 Shift One Exam Begins; Shift Timings, Answer Key, Analysis
CUET UG 2022 Phase Two Day Three Exam Today; Important Guidelines
NTA Postpones CUET UG 2022 Exam For Centres Affected Due To Technical Snag
CUET UG 2022 August 5 Analysis: Students Found Domain Subjects 'Easy To Moderate'; Check Shift 1 Paper Review
CUET UG 2022 Phase 2: NTA Postpones Shift 2 Exam For All Test Centres, Shift 1 Deferred For Some Centres
CUET UG Phase 2 Day 1: Candidates Allege Tech Glitches, Exam 'Postponement' In Some Centres
NTA Postpones CUET UG 2022 Exam At 53 Centres Today
CUET UG exam postponed to August 12
Image credit: shutterstock.com

CUET UG 2022 Exam: The National Testing Agency has postponed the CUET UG 2022 Exam scheduled for August 6 at 53 centres. The CUET UG exam for the affected candidates will be held between August 12 to 14. "The postponed exam will be held between August 12 to 14, and the same admit card shall be valid," NTA notification mentioned. CUET 2022 Phase 2 LIVE

Suggested: Want to score high in CUET 2022 exam ? Try this exclusive guide along with pattern & sample papers. Free Download!
Recommended: CUCET/CUET 2022 Syllabus, Here | | CUET Sample Paper, Free Download
Don't Miss: Preparing for CUET? Here are best tips by Experts. Click Here
Students Liked: CUET 2022 - University Wise Programmes, Eligibility and Sample Paper, Here!

Admissions at UPES#65 in NIRF, 50 LPA Highest CTC, Grade ‘A’ by NAAC, QS 5 Star rating for Employability. Apply Now

NTA has informed affected candidates through SMS and Email on their registered mobile and e-mail id respectively. "In case, the above date is not suitable, the candidates can send email to datechange@nta.ac.in mentioning their desired date and roll number," it added.

Meanwhile, CUET UG 2022 exam has been postponed at 50 centres across the country on day 2, August 5. "Examination scheduled for first shift on 5th August 2022 has been postponed at 20 examination centres. Examination scheduled for second shift on 5th August 2022 is postponed at 30 centres," read the NTA statement.

"NTA took immediate note of reports of technical issues in some centres. Reports were asked from the observers /city coordinators on ground. Based on their recommendations, decision of postponement has been taken. NTA is committed to ensure smooth conduct of examinations in the best interests of the students," NTA added.

The candidates are advised to be in touch with the NTA websites- nta.ac.in and cuet.samarth.ac.in for latest updates regarding examination.

Click here for more Education News
Common University Entrance Test
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main 2022 Result Live: NTA To Announce July Session Result Today; Direct Link, Scorecard Release Time
Live | JEE Main 2022 Result Live: NTA To Announce July Session Result Today; Direct Link, Scorecard Release Time
CUET 2022 Phase 2 LIVE: Day 3 Shift One Exam Begins; Shift Timings, Answer Key, Analysis
Live | CUET 2022 Phase 2 LIVE: Day 3 Shift One Exam Begins; Shift Timings, Answer Key, Analysis
CUET UG 2022 Phase Two Day Three Exam Today; Important Guidelines
CUET UG 2022 Phase Two Day Three Exam Today; Important Guidelines
NTA To Announce JEE Main Result 2022 Session Two Today
NTA To Announce JEE Main Result 2022 Session Two Today
NTA Postpones CUET UG 2022 Exam For Centres Affected Due To Technical Snag
NTA Postpones CUET UG 2022 Exam For Centres Affected Due To Technical Snag
.......................... Advertisement ..........................