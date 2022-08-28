NTA Opens ICAR AIEEA 2022 Correction Window; Steps To Make Changes

ICAR AIEEA 2022 Form Correction

ICAR AIEEA 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) 2022 form correction window today, August 28, 2022. The candidates registered for the exam can make changes in the application form online on the official website -- icar.nta.nic.in. The last date to make changes in the ICAR AIEEA 2022 application form is August 31, 2022.

NTA will conduct the ICAR AIEEA entrance exam for undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) courses on September 13,14 and 15, while the ICAR All-India Competitive Examination(AICE) for JRF and PhD programmes will be held on September 20, 2022. Candidates are required to make necessary changes in ICAR AIEEA application form 2022 before the deadline as NTA will not provide any further opportunity to make changes in the ICAR application form.

ICAR Application Form 2022 Correction: Important Dates

Start date to make changes in ICAR application: August 28, 2022

Last date to make changes in application form: August 31, 2022

ICAR 2022 exam date: September 13,14,15 and 20, 2022

ICAR AIEEA 2022 Form Correction: How To Make Changes

Go to the official website- icar.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Registration For ICAR - 2022'

Select the desired course and log in through application form, application number, password and security pin

Proceed to edit details in ICAR application form

Cross-check details and submit the application form.

For any clarification, candidates may write to NTA at -- icar@nta.ac.in or call NTA help desk at 011-4075 9000, 011-6922 7700.