  • Home
  • Education
  • NTA Opens ICAR AIEEA 2022 Correction Window; Steps To Make Changes

NTA Opens ICAR AIEEA 2022 Correction Window; Steps To Make Changes

National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) 2022 form correction window today, August 28, 2022.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Aug 28, 2022 4:07 pm IST
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11 View More
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

ICAR AIEEA 2022 Application Deadline Ends Today; Exam Date, Direct Link To Apply
ICAR AIEEA 2022 Exam Dates Out; Apply Till August 26
NTA Issues ICAR AIEEA 2022 Application Form; Direct Link To Apply
ICAR Releases 3rd Round Seat Allotment Status; Check Complete Schedule Here
NTA Releases ICAR AIEEA UG 2021 Admit Card; Direct Link
NTA Extends ICAR Entrance Exams Application Deadlines; Details Here
NTA Opens ICAR AIEEA 2022 Correction Window; Steps To Make Changes
ICAR AIEEA 2022 Form Correction

ICAR AIEEA 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) 2022 form correction window today, August 28, 2022. The candidates registered for the exam can make changes in the application form online on the official website -- icar.nta.nic.in. The last date to make changes in the ICAR AIEEA 2022 application form is August 31, 2022.

NTA will conduct the ICAR AIEEA entrance exam for undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) courses on September 13,14 and 15, while the ICAR All-India Competitive Examination(AICE) for JRF and PhD programmes will be held on September 20, 2022. Candidates are required to make necessary changes in ICAR AIEEA application form 2022 before the deadline as NTA will not provide any further opportunity to make changes in the ICAR application form.

ICAR Application Form 2022 Correction: Important Dates

  • Start date to make changes in ICAR application: August 28, 2022
  • Last date to make changes in application form: August 31, 2022
  • ICAR 2022 exam date: September 13,14,15 and 20, 2022

ICAR AIEEA 2022 Form Correction: How To Make Changes

  • Go to the official website- icar.nta.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Registration For ICAR - 2022'
  • Select the desired course and log in through application form, application number, password and security pin
  • Proceed to edit details in ICAR application form
  • Cross-check details and submit the application form.

For any clarification, candidates may write to NTA at -- icar@nta.ac.in or call NTA help desk at 011-4075 9000, 011-6922 7700.

Click here for more Education News
NTA ICAR AIEEA NTA ICAR ICAR entrance exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Advanced 2022 LIVE: Paper 2 Starts; Updates On Expert Analysis, Students' Reactions, Answer Key
Live | JEE Advanced 2022 LIVE: Paper 2 Starts; Updates On Expert Analysis, Students' Reactions, Answer Key
CBSE Directs Schools To Submit LOC Data, Complete Registrations For 2023 Board Exams On Time
CBSE Directs Schools To Submit LOC Data, Complete Registrations For 2023 Board Exams On Time
Telangana To Have 29 More Medical Colleges, Centre Sanctioned Zero: KT Rama Rao
Telangana To Have 29 More Medical Colleges, Centre Sanctioned Zero: KT Rama Rao
JEE Advanced 2022 Analysis: ‘Moderate To Difficult’ Paper 1 With Tricky Mathematics, Experts Review
JEE Advanced 2022 Analysis: ‘Moderate To Difficult’ Paper 1 With Tricky Mathematics, Experts Review
CUET PG 2022: NTA Issues Exam City Intimation Slip; Direct Link Here
CUET PG 2022: NTA Issues Exam City Intimation Slip; Direct Link Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................