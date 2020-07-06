Image credit: Shutterstock NTA Opens Correction Window For UGC NET, JNUEE And 4 Other Exams

The National Testing Agency, or NTA has opened the application correction window to edit particulars and choice of exam centre cities for Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE 2020), University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET 2020), Indira Gandhi National Open University PhD and OPENMAT (IGNOU OPENMAT 2020), Indian Council of Agricultural Research AIEEA (ICAR AIEEA 2020), CSIR UGC NET 2020, and All India AYUSH Postgraduate Entrance Test, or AIAPGET 2020.

According to the latest notification, application form correction window for these six entrance exams will be available from July 6 to July 15.

“Corrections in the particulars in the online application forms shall be accepted up to 5 pm and submission of fee up to 11: 50 pm,” NTA said in the public notice.

NTA Exam Correction Window

JNUEE 2020 jnuexams.nta.nic.in IGNOU OPENMAT 2020 ignouexams.nta.nic.in ICAR AIEEA 2020 icar.nta.nic.in UGC NET 2020 ugcnet.nta.nic.in CSIR UGC NET 2020 csirnet.nta.nic.in AIAPGET 2020 ntaaiapget.nic.in

The allotment of exam centres is subject to availability. The decision of NTA for allotment of exam centre city will be final, the statement said. NTA will not accept correction requests sent via fax, application, or email.

Correction fee, if applicable, can be paid online, using credit or debit card, PayTM, net banking, UPI, NTA said.

The revised schedule for the exams and dates to download admit cards will be updated on the official website, nta.ac.in.

Specifications For Uploading Photograph

Candidates who have uploaded illegible photographs or signatures will be able to re-upload it during the correction window. NTA has mentioned required specification for the scanned photograph.

“The Photographs must be taken after September 9, preferably indicating clearly the name of the candidate along with the date of taking the photograph. Photograph should not be with cap or goggles. The focus must be on the face,” NTA said in a statement.

“Spectacles are allowed only if being used regularly. Polaroid and computer-generated photos are not acceptable,” the statement added.