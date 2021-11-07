NTA Opens AISSEE 2022 Application Correction Window Today; Details Here

  • Home
The All India Sainik School Entrance Exam 2022 (AISSEE 2022) application correction window has opened today. Candidates willing to change and modify AISSEE 2022 application can edit the application at aissee.nta.nic.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 7, 2021 2:37 pm IST

New Delhi:

The application correction window for the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam 2022 (AISSEE 2022) has opened today. The AISSEE application correction window will remain open till November 10. The application correction window will allow the AISSEE aspirants to edit and modify the already filled-in application form. Candidates willing to change and modify AISSEE 2022 application can edit the application at aissee.nta.nic.in.

The AISSEE application closed on November 5. AISSEE is a national level entrance test conducted for admission to Class 6 and Class 9 at the Sainik Schools across the country.

AISSEE 2021 Application Correction -- Direct Link

AISSEE 2022: Application Correction Steps

Step 1 - Visit the official website of AISSEE 2022 -- aissee.nta.nic.in

Step 2 - Click on the application correction link

Step 3 - Login with the application numbers and passwords

Step 4 - Correct the fields required to be edited

Step 6: Submit

AISSEE 2022 examination will be held on January 9, 2022. NTA will be conducting the AISSEE 2022 in the paper pen mode in 176 cities across India for admission to Class 6 and Class 9 for the academic year 2022-23. Admission is based on the performance of candidates in the entrance exam and the final selection is based on school-wise, class-wise, category-wise rank in merit list of the Entrance examination, medical fitness approved by competent Medical authorities and verification of original documents.

