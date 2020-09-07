JEE Main Official Answer Key 2020 September Soon At Jeemain.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency will soon release the JEE Main 2020 answer key on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main official answer key will be released for BTech, BArch, BPlanning papers conducted from September 1-6. The result of JEE Main will be declared tentatively on September 11 and therefore, JEE Main 2020 answer key can be expected before September 11.

The JEE Main answer key release date, however, has not been confirmed yet by NTA. The JEE Main answer key will help candidates to calculate their probable scores.

Once the result is declared, candidates who meet the required JEE Main 2020 cutoff marks will become eligible to apply for admission to Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).

JEE Main 2020 Answer Key

Once released, candidates will be able to download JEE Main answer key 2020 by following these steps:

Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in. Click on the ‘JEE Main Answer Key 2020 September’ link. Key in your login credentials (if required). Submit and download the JEE Main 2020 answer key.

JEE Main 2020 was conducted from September 1-6. At the end of each exam day, different coaching institutes released memory-based JEE Main question papers answer key.

Candidates, however, are advised to calculate their probable scores using the official JEE Answer key by NTA as the results will be declared based on the official answer key.

After the declaration of results, The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will start JEE Main counselling. The top 2,50,000 candidates seeking admission to indian institutes of technology will have to sit for JEE Advanced 2020.