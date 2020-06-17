NTA Notice On NEET 2020 Postponement Is Fake: PIB Fact Check

Image credit: Shutterstock NEET UG 2020 will be held on July 26

The Central Government’s Press Information Bureau (PIB) has said that there is a fake advisory by the National Testing Agency (NTA) circulating on social media claiming that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Under Graduate (NEET-UG) has been postponed to August. NTA had announced that NEET UG exams will be held on July 26 after postponing the exam from the initial date of May 3. The exam had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak which forced the Central Government to initiate a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of infections. The exams will be held on July 26 as scheduled. NEET 2020 admit cards indicating roll number and centre of examination is available on NTA’s official website for NEET.

Claim: A whatsapp forward of an alleged public notice by @DG_NTA is doing rounds claiming that NEET- UG has been postponed to august. #PIBFackCheck: It's #Fake. There is no such advisory on postponing the test. Check your info only from authentic sourceshttps://t.co/w1U5qWRsnD pic.twitter.com/o0WeCYfLKP — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 17, 2020

PIB, through its official social media account, said: “A whatsapp forward of an alleged public notice by NTA is doing rounds claiming that NEET- UG has been postponed to August.There is no such advisory on postponing the test. Check your info only from authentic sources.”

NEET or National Eligibility cum Entrance Test is held for undergraduate admissions to medical and allied courses across India. NEET is the only pan India entrance examination which is being conducted for the medical undergraduate admissions.