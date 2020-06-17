  • Home
  • Education
  • NTA Notice On NEET 2020 Postponement Is Fake: PIB Fact Check

NTA Notice On NEET 2020 Postponement Is Fake: PIB Fact Check

NEET UG 2020 exams will be held on July 26 as scheduled. NEET 2020 admit cards indicating roll number and centre of examination is available on NTA’s official website for NEET.

Education | Written By Atul Krishna | Updated: Jun 17, 2020 12:57 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

NEET 2020 On July 26; Check Admit Card Updates Here
NEET UG 2020: Medical Entrance Exam In July; All Latest Updates Here
NEET Aspirants Demand Exam Centre In UAE
JEE Main, NEET 2020 Exam Centres Lists Within A Week: NTA Director General
NEET UG 2020: National Testing Agency Extends Date To Change Exam Centre City
Tamil Nadu To Provide Free NEET Coaching To Government School Students
NTA Notice On NEET 2020 Postponement Is Fake: PIB Fact Check
NEET UG 2020 will be held on July 26
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Central Government’s Press Information Bureau (PIB) has said that there is a fake advisory by the National Testing Agency (NTA) circulating on social media claiming that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Under Graduate (NEET-UG) has been postponed to August. NTA had announced that NEET UG exams will be held on July 26 after postponing the exam from the initial date of May 3. The exam had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak which forced the Central Government to initiate a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of infections. The exams will be held on July 26 as scheduled. NEET 2020 admit cards indicating roll number and centre of examination is available on NTA’s official website for NEET.

PIB, through its official social media account, said: “A whatsapp forward of an alleged public notice by NTA is doing rounds claiming that NEET- UG has been postponed to August.There is no such advisory on postponing the test. Check your info only from authentic sources.”

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

NEET or National Eligibility cum Entrance Test is held for undergraduate admissions to medical and allied courses across India. NEET is the only pan India entrance examination which is being conducted for the medical undergraduate admissions.

Click here for more Education News
National Testing Agency (NTA) NEET UG 2020
.......................... Advertisement ..........................

Preparation Products

Knockout NEET July 2020

An exhaustive E-learning program for the complete preparation of NEET.

₹ 15999/- ₹ 6999/-
Buy Now
Rank Booster NEET 2020

This course will help student to be better prepared and study in the right direction for NEET.

₹ 9999/- ₹ 4999/-
Buy Now
Test Series NEET July 2020

Take chapter-wise, subject-wise and Complete syllabus mock tests and get in depth analysis of your test.

₹ 4999/- ₹ 2999/-
Buy Now
Latest News
Madhyamik Results To Be Declared Only When Situation Becomes Favourable: Bengal Education Minister
Madhyamik Results To Be Declared Only When Situation Becomes Favourable: Bengal Education Minister
GATE COAP 2020: Round 2 Offers Released, Candidates Have To Confirm By June 18
GATE COAP 2020: Round 2 Offers Released, Candidates Have To Confirm By June 18
JEECUP 2020: Another Chance To Apply For UPJEE From June 17 To June 21
JEECUP 2020: Another Chance To Apply For UPJEE From June 17 To June 21
Telangana Board To Announce Inter Result Declaration Date, Time Today
Telangana Board To Announce Inter Result Declaration Date, Time Today
MHRD Invites Application For National Awards To Teachers 2020
MHRD Invites Application For National Awards To Teachers 2020
.......................... Advertisement ..........................