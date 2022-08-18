NTA Not To Release NEET UG 2022 Answer Key Today: Official

Image credit: shutterstock.com Download NEET UG 2022 answer key at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency will not release the answer key for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 today, August 18. A senior NTA official told Careers360, "the NEET UG 2022 answer key can be expected this week, but not today." Earlier, the official said that the answer key will be released by August 18, and result by month-end. Once released, NEET UG 2022 answer key will be available to download on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in. NEET Answer Key 2022 LIVE

To download NEET UG 2022 answer key, click on the download answer key link. Enter application number and password, a PDF file with NEET UG 2022 answer key will appear on the screen. Download the answer key and take a print out for further reference. The candidates can also raise objections on NEET UG 2022 answer key using application number and password, they need to pay Rs 200 per question. ALSO READ | NEET 2022: Know Admission Process In Top Medical Colleges

Over 18 lakh (18,72,341) candidates registered for NEET UG 2022 exam this year, and 95 per cent attendance recorded on the undergraduate medical entrance exam held on July 17. NEET UG 2022 ranks will be determined on the basis of the highest marks secured in the common merit list. Last year, the NEET cut-off for general category candidates was between 720-138, Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC)- 137-108.

The qualified candidates in NEET 2022 can pursue admission in these top medical colleges- All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore, National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), Bangalore, Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow.

For details on NEET UG 2022, please visit the website- neet.nta.nic.in.